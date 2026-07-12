Two arrested after hijacked state vehicle and suspected human organs found in Soweto

Two men have been arrested after Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers discovered a hijacked government vehicle being stripped and allegedly found human organs at a house in Naledi, Soweto.

The arrests were made on Thursday evening following a tip-off about a vehicle allegedly being dismantled at a residence on Nape Street.

According to the JMPD, Tactical Response Unit officers were carrying out routine crime-prevention patrols when they received information about suspicious activity at the property.

Officers arrived at the address and found the front gate open. After entering the yard, they noticed the front door of the house was partially open. When repeated knocks went unanswered, officers entered the residence to investigate.

Inside the house, police encountered a man who allegedly told them that the vehicle in question was parked in the garage and belonged to the homeowner.

A search of the garage led to the discovery of a white Volkswagen Caddy belonging to the National Department of Health.

Police said checks conducted on the vehicle revealed it had previously been reported hijacked and was being stripped for parts.

During a broader search of the property, officers found a second suspect allegedly hiding in the backyard. Both men were arrested at the scene.

The operation then took a more disturbing turn when officers allegedly discovered two buckets containing what are believed to be human organs.

JMPD said the organs were identified as hearts and lungs, prompting further investigations by law enforcement authorities.

The suspects have been detained at Naledi police station and are facing charges relating to the possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of human organs.

The discovery has raised serious questions about the origin of the organs and the whereabouts of the property’s owner.

JMPD spokespersons praised the officers involved in the operation, describing their actions as vigilant and professional.

Investigators from the South African Police Service and JMPD are continuing their inquiries to determine where the organs came from, whether any additional crimes were committed, and to trace the homeowner.

No further arrests had been announced at the time of publication.