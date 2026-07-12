Two killed, seven wounded in Wesbank shooting

Two people were killed and seven others, including an infant, were injured in a shooting in Wesbank in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Western Cape police have opened two murder cases and seven attempted murder cases.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers responded to a complaint in Godetia Street at about 4.40am on 12 July 2026.

On arrival, police found the bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Both had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Six adults and an infant were injured in the shooting and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no arrests have been reported.

SAPS detectives are investigating the motive for the attack and are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS app.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.