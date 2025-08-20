Two teenagers nabbed for attacking DA MPs in Cape Town

Two teenagers have been arrested following the attack that left three DA members of parliament injured, including the parliament’s police portfolio committee chairperson, Ian Cameron.

Cameron was with fellow MPs Lisa-Maré Schickslerling and Nicholas Gotsell when they were attacked by men who were armed with huge bricks and threw them at the car they were travelling in in Philippi township outside Cape Town.

The trio has since opened a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

After being attacked by brick throwers, police worked around the clock to make arrests. And so far, they have pounced on two teenagers in connection with the attack.

Experience suffered by all SA citizens

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, Cameron said the attack was a bad experience for him and his colleagues. He said what had happened to them is what the majority of South Africans face every day.

He said he worked in the area for the past five years, and that what happened did not come as a shock to him based on how rife crime is in the area.

“To be honest, I am not surprised. I am glad we are alive. As we were coming from the Phillipi police academy, I can’t say if we were targeted or not. But investigations will have to indicate for us whether that is the case or not. However, I must say that it seems more like an opportunistic crime, despite resistance. They were extremely determined, as they kept coming back,” said Cameron.

He said that as a chairperson of the police portfolio committee, he did not have any security detail attached to him.

“I don’t have any additional protection attached to me, even though the previous risk assessment was done for me by the police, and it found that I needed protection. But I don’t know what the police and parliament had communicated. As I never received any protection services at all.

No special protection provided

“But I also don’t expect protection from the police, as I can protect myself when it comes to what I have to do for the people of this country as a public servant,” said Cameron.

He added that he is always travelling with Schickslerling and Gotsell, and that they always look after one another.

He also said that parliament normally gives out security protection. But only if it is an arranged activation of the full house committee. However, in his case and his colleagues, their visit was an unannounced one.

“What happened to us would never stop us from doing our job. We are not scared and cannot be intimidated. I don’t care if I have security detail or not. I am working for the people of South Africa, even though we got a big fright when we were attacked. In fact, we are planning to return to the area. And I am extremely proud of my two colleagues as well for their bravery,” he said.

Gotsell said that he was hit with a brick on his head and stated that he has a fractured skull.

MP recovering from fractured skull

“I am home recovering from my injuries, but I am glad that we are alive. It is a sad situation that crime is very bad in this country. And this is what our people experience daily. Those criminals were throwing huge bricks at our car, and clearly those thugs wanted to rob us, but they failed. The police made a quick arrest. And I also want to commend the City of Cape Town police, who also dealt with the matter,” said Gotsell.

Schickslerling said: “Yesterday’s incident was deeply unsettling, and of course, I was shaken in the moment. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, such attacks and acts of crime happen daily across South Africa. And many communities live with this reality far too often. We are fortunate to have made it home safely last night, many others didn’t.

“I don’t believe this was necessarily a targeted attack to my colleagues and I specifically. But rather part of the broader climate of insecurity that so many South Africans face.

“While it was frightening, it will not stop me from doing my work. In fact, it strengthens my resolve to continue highlighting these issues so that they can be addressed.”

She added that she would not hesitate to go back to the area. But she stated that there is more needed to be done to ensure safety. Both for residents and for those who work in communities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content