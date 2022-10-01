E-edition
Subscribe
Crime

Undocumented Zama Zama gets five years for illegal mining and breaking immigration laws

By Ngwako Malatji
Zama Zama sent to jail

 

An undocumented foreign national has been sentenced to jail for contravention of immigration laws and unlawful mining of platinum in the North West on Thursday September 29.

 

Hardlife Isaiah Hulani was found guilty  and sentenced  to five years in prison by  the Tlhabane Regional Court after pleading guilty to all the charges against him.

 

North West Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said  the zama zama was arrested  at Lefaragatlha village in May after Tlhabane police  received a tip off  that he was  illegally mining platinum in the area.

 

Nxumalo said before they nabbed him, the cops alerted the Hawks’ Rustenburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, which conducted further investigations and unearthed additional information about his illegal activities.

 

“Three bags with 86kg of platinum were recovered. The accused remained in custody after a series of court appearances until he pleaded guilty to the charges, including  that of contravention of Immigration Act. He was sentenced to jail on 29 September 2022,” he said.

 

Nxumalo said  North West Hawks head major-general Patrick Mbotho welcomed  Hulani ‘s sentencing and said it would serve as a deterrent to would be criminals.

 

 

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes