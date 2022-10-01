Undocumented Zama Zama gets five years for illegal mining and breaking immigration laws

An undocumented foreign national has been sentenced to jail for contravention of immigration laws and unlawful mining of platinum in the North West on Thursday September 29.

Hardlife Isaiah Hulani was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison by the Tlhabane Regional Court after pleading guilty to all the charges against him.

North West Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said the zama zama was arrested at Lefaragatlha village in May after Tlhabane police received a tip off that he was illegally mining platinum in the area.

Nxumalo said before they nabbed him, the cops alerted the Hawks’ Rustenburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, which conducted further investigations and unearthed additional information about his illegal activities.

“Three bags with 86kg of platinum were recovered. The accused remained in custody after a series of court appearances until he pleaded guilty to the charges, including that of contravention of Immigration Act. He was sentenced to jail on 29 September 2022,” he said.

Nxumalo said North West Hawks head major-general Patrick Mbotho welcomed Hulani ‘s sentencing and said it would serve as a deterrent to would be criminals.

Author