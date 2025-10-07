WATCH | Two arrested for manhandling Northern Cape female constable

The police have arrested two people for physically attacking a female police constable during crime prevention duties in the Kimberley central business district.

The attack, which was captured on video, has resulted in provincial commissioner of police in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, strongly condemned the senseless attack.

The video circulating on social media shows a man assaulting the officer while she was executing her official duties.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, said other members of the crime prevention team swiftly intervened and arrested the two suspects at the scene.

Sustained minor injuries

“The pair now face charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest, defeating the ends of justice, and malicious damage to property,” said Gamieldien, who confirmed that the female member sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention.

“She is also undergoing counselling and debriefing through the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit,” added Gamieldien.

Lieutenant General Otola reiterated that attacks on police officers will not be tolerated.

“No one is above the law. Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law. An attack on police officials is a direct attack on the state,” she emphasised.

Police probe murder of Zimbabwean man

Meanwhile, Limpopo police have launched an investigation into the murder of a middle-aged Zimbabwean male.

The incident occurred at Mohlakamosoma village, near a scrapyard at the local sports ground, on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the deceased was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and certified him dead. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation,” said Ledwaba.

He added that a case of murder has been opened and that the investigation is ongoing.

