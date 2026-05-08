ILF’s Norma Mbatha and Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli in showdown over black farmers’ plight

Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF), an organisation that represents the interests of black farmers and disadvantaged communities in South Africa, has stated that the country remains trapped in racial crisis.

The organisation stated that black farmers continue to suffer three months after the Union Buildings march.

In its quest of pursuing struggles for justice in spaces of land ownership, small scale agriculture and farming, ILF stated that despite black emerging farmers presenting the memorandum to the deputy minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, there has been no progress towards addressing the issues concerned.

‘Selective approach’

“Black farmers continue to suffer while progressive policies are being undermined and misused by officials. We are unable to shake the feeling that the Presidency has directed the cries of black farmers primarily to the black Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Hon Mzwanele Nyhontso, while the white Minister of Agriculture, Hon John Steenhuisen, has faced far less pressure, to no pressure at all, and accountability.

“This selective approach raises serious questions about fairness and commitment. As Hon Julius Malema correctly stated in Parliament when Paul O’Sullivan was allowed to walk away unchallenged: ‘This is the fear of a white man.’ We see the same pattern repeating itself in the agricultural sector. The Department of Agriculture, led by Minister Steenhuisen and director-general Mr Ramasodi Mooketsa is directly failing black communities,” said ILF chairperson Norma Mbatha.

The organisation also accused the department of agriculture of intentionally starving the nation and crippling rural economies.

“It is the same DG, Mr Mooketsa, who previously led both departments before the split, and under whose watch millions of rands, including over R500-million, have been returned to the Treasury unspent, while black farmers struggle for basic fencing, tractors, seeds, and all other inputs. We continue to applaud the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Hon Mzwanele Nyhontso, as the only minister currently giving real hope to black farmers. We look forward to his Indaba scheduled for this week and commend his efforts despite the sabotage he faces from within his department,” said Mbatha.

‘Mhauli has done nothing so far’

Mbatha also said that it was deeply unfortunate that Mhlauli, who accepted the memorandum on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, has done virtually nothing in the past three months.

“She [Mhlauli] has failed to decisively intervene; [also] allowed officials to defy agreed timelines, and appears more concerned with protecting officials and her personal feelings than defending black farmers. We call on Deputy Minister Mhlauli to arouse her consciousness and urgently address the plight of every aggrieved black farmer, every communal victim across municipalities, and the millions of rands being returned to the Treasury while black communities starve for support. Three months of unproductive engagements and missed deadlines is unacceptable,” said Mbatha.

However, drama ensued between Mhlauli and Mbatha, when the two traded text blows via WhatsApp.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli is accused of not treating the plight of black farmers with the seriousness it deserves.After Sunday World sent questions to Mhlauli, the deputy minister said she did not understand why she was being attacked by Mbatha and ILF, stating that the Presidency had last engaged with the organisation on April 7.

“Hayi I’m shocked. The acting DG says they’ve been waiting on her [Mbatha] for them to finalise the terms of reference for the task team. Now this,” said Mhlauli.

She later sent a WhatsApp message to Mbatha, attaching the media statement that the ILF had released on Tuesday, where Mhlauli and Steenhuisen were criticised.

“Hi Norma, trust you’re well. I just saw a media statement released by yourselves and I must say I’m rather taken aback by it. In our last meeting held exactly a month ago – 7 April 2026, we agreed on rules of engagement, and now before getting a report on the work of the technical task team, nor any issues being raised with me if there are challenges, there are attacks in the media yet again,” read Mhlauli’s WhatsApp message to Mbatha.

Gloves come off

Just after the message, Mhlauli and Mbatha engaged in a heated exchange on a phone call.

Mhlauli accused Mbatha of hanging up the call. “Now you’re (sic) decided to drop the phone. That’s fine,” said Mhlauli.

Mbatha retorted: “I’m saving you from insulting me further.”

Mhlauli hit back: “Not once did I insult you. Please don’t lie.”

Mbatha responded: “What does wanting attention mean to you? I gave you an opportunity to respond to that about three times and you didn’t clarify, then I dropped an unproductive and childish call. You can only communicate with me when you are prepared to engage on matters affecting aggrieved black farmers! How you choose to invest your energy is entirely up to you, but I do not have the time or energy to entertain insults.

“I am not seeking the attention you allege I am seeking! How you choose to handle this matter is your decision! You failed to explain who I want attention from! However, there will be no dictation on how farmers express themselves to us, nor on how we respond to their issues in return.”

Mhlauli told Sunday World that Mbatha dropped the phone mid-conversation and then allegedly lied and said the deputy minister had insulted her.

“So nah, we’ve got bigger problems as government and this is not one of them. Mandisa [Mbele, chief of staff in Mhlauli’s office] will respond formally via email,” said Mhlauli.

ILF slams Mhlauli’s conduct

After the altercation between Mbatha and Mhlauli, ILF released a statement through its Gauteng leader, Melissa Davids, where she said that her organisation was deeply disappointed by Mhlauli’s leadership and unbecoming conduct.

“Izwi Labantu Forum notes with profound disappointment the continued failure of leadership from the Presidency, particularly the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hon Nonceba Bianca Mhlauli, in addressing the 14 demands handed over by black emerging farmers at the Union Buildings on 29 January 2026.

“We are especially disturbed by Hon Mhlauli’s today’s conduct towards our executive chairperson, Ms Norma Mbatha. Instead of addressing the substantive issues affecting black farmers, the deputy minister chose to, again, personally attack and insult Ms Mbatha, accusing her of “wanting attention” without explaining from whom or for what purpose such attention is allegedly sought. This accusation is not only baseless but deeply disrespectful and unbefitting of her office,” said Davids.

‘Mhlauli broken promises’

ILF continued in its statement that Mhlauli had personally assured farmers at the Union Buildings that she would ensure the demands are addressed and resolved through the Presidency.

“Over three months later, we have seen nothing but delays, excuses, unproductive engagements, and now personal attacks. The deputy minister has failed to provide the decisive political oversight she committed to, allowing officials to undermine the process while black farmers continue to suffer.

“This behaviour raises serious questions about whether the Presidency is genuinely committed to resolving the challenges of black emerging farmers or is merely managing them through visibility without delivery. We expected better from the Deputy Minister, who was entrusted with this responsibility on behalf of the Deputy President [Paul Mashatile].

Davids said that ILF will not be distracted by personal insults or side issues.

“We call on Deputy President Paul Mashatile to personally intervene and provide the leadership this matter desperately requires. Black farmers marched to the Union Buildings in good faith. They deserve better than insults and broken promises,” said Davids.