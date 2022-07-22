165 000 grade 1 and 8 applications processed on day one

Day one of the 2023 online application for grade 1 and 8 pupils has yielded good results, according to the Gauteng education department, after 165 000 registrations were processed.

The online registration system went live at 8am on Friday. For a brief period, the system experienced technical glitches as parents struggled to apply, prompting some to voice their dissatisfaction on social media.

The spokesperson for the department, Steve Mabona, said the system experienced disruptions after Google Maps got flooded.

“The restriction was due to reaching a maximum of 6 000 requests per minute. This challenge was effectively resolved in 30 minutes and parents were able to proceed with their applications,” said Mabona.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has since apologised for technical glitches and inconvenience caused.

“We sincerely apologise to parents and guardians for the inconvenience they encountered when our system opened for applications. We thank our technicians for swiftly resolving the matter which has led to processing massive amounts of successful applications on the very first day,” said Lesufi.

The online application system closes on August 19.

Thank you Gauteng 🙏🏾 Danko! It was not easy and for that we are truly grateful for your understanding and cooperation @EducationGP1 Applications: 211542

Grade 1: 96 447

Grade 8: 115 095

Parents registered: 108529

Unique applicants: 97 085 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 22, 2022

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author