19 new subjects to be added in schools

Johannesburg- Over the last 5 years, the Department of Basic Education has published a list of subjects to be implemented in South African schools.

Many of these subjects are aimed at directly helping those school-leaving pupils who will not necessarily complete Grade 12, or enter university.

These subjects cover different fields and these include art, various technology-related subjects, and agricultural subjects.

Some of the subjects will be introduced in grades 8 and 9 and prepare them for possible further study in the art forms of their choice in Further Education and Training (FET), the department said.

These are the subjects that are to be added to the curriculum:

Art and design. Agricultural studies Ancilliary healthcare Aquaponics Aviation studies Civil technology Consumer studies Electrical technology Hospitality studies Maritime sciences Maintenance and upholstery Mechanical technology Mining sciences Technical mathematics Personal care Technical sciences Wholesale and retail Early childhood development Digital technology

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author