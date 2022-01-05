Abducted Gauteng learner returns home safely

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is delighted that an 11-year-old girl learner, who was kidnapped last year, has returned home safely.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Education said the grade 5 learner’s mother received a call from the police this morning informing her to fetch the child at the police station.

The learner from E. P. Baumann Primary School in Mayfair was kidnapped at gunpoint by three males in a Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP on the morning of 17 November 2021.

The incident took place outside the school gate while she was waiting in line to be sanitized and screened.

Lesufi said he was delighted to receive the good news of the safe return of the learner.

“We will avail our Psycho-Social Unit to provide additional counselling to her, given the trauma she has faced during this unfortunate incident,” Lesufi said.

–SAnews.gov.za

