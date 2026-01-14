Alexandra school complains about constant theft as MEC pays visit

Buitumelong Early Learning Centre in Alexandra, a township in the northeastern part of Johannesburg, was among the schools visited this week by Gauteng MEC for agriculture and rural development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa.

The visit was part of back-to-school readiness oversight as schools reopened on Wednesday.

The centre, which was established in 1950, opened its doors for the 2026 academic year on the first day of the schooling calendar, although it has since closed admissions.

It currently accommodates 149 children between the ages of zero and four.

During Ramokgopa’s visit, the principal, Nokulunga Ncube, raised serious concerns about safety and infrastructure at the school.

She told the MEC that the centre faces ongoing security challenges, with thieves frequently stealing outdoor play equipment meant for the children.

Ncube explained that most of the learners come from surrounding areas within the community.

She also expressed concern about illegal dumping from the nearby Helen Joseph hostel, saying it poses health and environmental risks to young learners.

Beacon of excellence

“Behind the school there’s a Helen Joseph hostel, and the smell, rats, and dumping that come from there affect us here.

“Another thing is that we do not have water here; we have it on certain days. That is why we decided to get tanks,” said Ncube.

The provincial government’s visit, according to Ramokgopa, aimed to gain a clearer understanding of the realities faced by schools on the ground.

“It is back-to-school week, and this centre is one of those beacons of excellence in Alex, but that does not mean it does not have its challenges.

“The intention is to understand the state of readiness and to verify some of the reports that we have received,” she said.

She added that the school’s challenges reflect broader community issues.

“It is a part of a community that has several challenges; overpopulation is a problem, and infrastructure is a problem.

“That is why they still have water challenges. The waste management makes this place less appealing to the children whose minds are being shaped here.”

