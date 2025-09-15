Another Durban University of Technology student dies after suspected suicide

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) in KwaZulu-Natal is in mourning again after a student died on Sunday following a fatal fall that others believed was a suicide.

The latest incident happened at the Hyper Velocity students’ residence near the Berea Centre Mall in Durban.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased student, Khethelo Sibiya, from the business and information management department, jumped from a high-rise building, leading to his death.

“We suspect that it was a suicide, but nobody has an idea why he would take his life,” an eyewitness said.

Fatal head injury

The incident was confirmed in an official internal note that the university management wrote to students and staff on Monday morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that the university community learns of the tragic passing of Mr Khethelo Sibiya, a student in the department of business and information management and a resident at Hypervelocity [sic] residency,” reads the internal memo.

“Mr Sibiya tragically sustained a fatal head injury during an incident at the residence building on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are currently under investigation by the South African Police Service.

“The university extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and classmates of the late Mr Sibiya. May his soul rest in heavenly peace.

“We respectfully request that the family’s privacy be honoured as they navigate this painful period of mourning.”

Two other suicides

In the same memo, the university asked affected students to use its counselling services.

“We urge students who require counselling and support following this tragic incident to please contact student counselling.”

Late in August, the university suffered two suicides. The first one happened when Siphiwokuhle Madela jumped to his death at the Steve Biko campus in Durban.

A few days later, Manqoba Mnyandu, a third-year nursing student from the Midlands campus in Pietermaritzburg, disappeared and was later found dead after he allegedly hanged himself.

