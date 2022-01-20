Basic Education Minister to release 2021 NSC results

Johannesburg- Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will today announce the much-awaited 2021 National Senior Certificate Examination Results.

The department on Wednesday said owing to limited space, the release of the results would be broadcast live on SABC 1, SABC 404.

“A clean pool feed will be provided by the SABC while also being broadcast across the department’s social media accounts,” it said.

The Minister and Deputy Minister, Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, are this morning hosting the country’s top achievers at a breakfast session at The Houghton Hotel, Houghton.

This comes after the Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training, on Tuesday approved the release of the 2021 national examination results. The council, however, requested that the department block the results of candidates implicated in irregularities pending investigation.

Matric results will on Friday also be published on various media platforms following a Pretoria High Court ruling regarding the release of the National Senior Certificate examinations results.

The department this week said it would abide by the ruling. This means that the department will make available the results to stakeholders who requested access.

The conditions of the court ruling must be taken into account in line with the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013.

“In addition to accessing results from media platforms, the Department also urges candidates to register on the website to view the results when they become available.”

“Candidates will have to go through a two-step verification process before receiving confirmation of their registration. A 13-digit ID number and Exam Number will be required for registration.”

“The DBE website is zero-rated, which means it can be accessed whether you have data or not. Registration is now open. More than 30 000 people have successfully registered,” it said.

– SAnews.gov.za

