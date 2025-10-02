Buti Manamela appoints Sector Education Training Authorities boards

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has announced the appointment of new Accounting Authorities (AAs) for all Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), describing the move as a “critical milestone” in restoring stability and effective governance across the skills development sector.

With contracts for previous Seta chief executive officers (CEOs) ending last month, the newly appointed AAs have already started recommending and appointing interim CEOs while recruitments for permanent candidates are underway.

Manamela said the new governance cycle presents a chance to “boost accountability, improve performance, and better align skills training with national priorities such as industrialisation, the just energy transition, and inclusive economic growth.”

New board, new broom

He also emphasised the diversity and competence of the new boards.

“The newly appointed accounting authorities reflect South Africa’s diversity, with gender balance, strong youth representation, and inclusion of historically disadvantaged groups,” said Manamela.

He added that the new board members bring expertise from key sectors, particularly organised labour, business, community development, government, as well as higher education.

“I wish the newly appointed accounting authorities success in carrying out their responsibilities. Together, we will strengthen our skills pipeline and respond effectively to the needs of our economy and society,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The department is also fast-tracking the appointment of chairpersons for each newly constituted accounting authority, with final announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Controversial board

The appointments follow a high-profile controversy earlier this year that saw former minister Nobuhle Nkabane withdraw a slate of politically linked Seta board chairpersons after intense public and parliamentary backlash.

Several individuals selected to chair Seta boards were reportedly connected to senior ANC figures. They include Buyambo Mantashe, son of the party’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe.

At the time, Nkabane defended the appointments by claiming they had been vetted and recommended by an “independent panel”. However, the legitimacy of this panel was later called into question when panel chair Advocate Terry Motau publicly denied participating in any such process.

Further revelations indicated that no formal panel meetings had taken place. And that several listed members were unaware of their inclusion. The parliamentary committee on higher education accused Nkabane of misleading the public and failing to follow due process in terms of the Skills Development Act.

Facing mounting pressure from opposition parties and civil society, the minister ultimately withdrew all Seta chairperson appointments in May 2025. She promised to restart the process.

While a new process of appointing chairpersons was restarted, Nkabane was sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content