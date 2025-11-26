Committee concerned over racial profiling claims in Western Cape school admissions

Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education has expressed its concern over unresolved allegations of racial profiling and discriminatory practices in school admissions in the Western Cape.

The committee’s spokesperson, Alicestine October, said this after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) appeared before the committee on Tuesday.

“The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed concern over unresolved allegations of racial profiling and discriminatory practices in school admissions in the Western Cape.

Committee says claims were ignored

“The committee on Tuesday received a briefing from the department on its performance in the first and second quarters of this financial year,” said October.

She said committee members stressed that these allegations are neither new nor vague. And they were formally presented during a previous meeting attended by the department.

“The committee reminded the department that it had been explicitly instructed to investigate the allegations and report back,” said October.

ANC MP and the committee’s chairperson Joy Maimela said the committee does not accept the department’s response. The department had said that it cannot proceed without individual cases being provided by the committee.

“The parents’ complaints were recorded months ago. And the committee’s directive was aimed at determining whether patterns in school admissions suggest that certain schools are effectively reserved for particular races.

“With the academic year ending, the committee has been overwhelmed with placement complaints. The department must clarify its position unambiguously. If it is unwilling to investigate, it must state so formally. So that the committee can respond in terms of its constitutional oversight mandate,” said Maimela.

October said other concerns raised included the department’s reporting on the eradication of pit latrines in schools.

Department says it requires individual cases

“The committee cautioned against creating an inaccurate impression of progress. The chairperson said the department must distinguish clearly between inherited infrastructure backlogs, progress made during the current administration and the outstanding numbers,” said October.

Maimela added: “Only precise reporting will ensure accountability for the safe-sanitation commitments made to learners.”

Maimela said outstanding questions from committee members will be submitted in writing. And he added that the department must respond within seven working days.

“Ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in the education system is our priority. And the committee will continue to pursue responses and oversight actions to safeguard the rights of learners and parents across the country,” said Maimela.

