Cops probe sexual assault of minor boys by seniors at elite school

Police together with the Eastern Cape education department are investigating allegations of sexual assault at a prestigious public school in Humansdorp.

Six Grade 12 pupils at Nico Malan High School are accused of forcing Grade 8 pupils to watch porn and perform sexual acts. These happened during two separate incidents at the boys’ hostel, Lushof.

Incidents happened in January and mid-February

The incidents allegedly took place in late January. The most recent took place in mid-February. It was reported by the parent of one of the Grade 8 pupils.

It is alleged that the incidents took place after lights were switched off at the hostel. The 17-year-old pupils were alleged to have sexually assaulted the 14-year-old pupils during this time.

The school has boarding facilities, which accommodate about 150 pupils — Lushof for boys and Huis Meiring for girls.

According to the education department, the Lushof residence comprises different rooms with two, four or five pupils sharing. It accommodates a total of 74 pupils.

Six boys suspended pending investigation

The quintile 5 school is one of the top-achieving high schools in the province in the matric results. The school offers golf, surfing, hockey and rugby as some of the sporting activities.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said six boys were suspended from Lushof. This is pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Mtima said the incidents took place at the school’s hostel.

Victim’s parent alerted authorities

He said according to a report from the Sarah Baartman education district, the school was alerted of the latest incident by one of the victims’ parents.

“The preliminary report states that the alleged incident happened twice. The first incident was not reported by the two victims. The second incident had four victims [which included the other two victims].

“There were allegations of sexual molestation involving six Grade 12 learners. …The police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences has initiated a formal investigation,” Mtima said in a statement.

Victims receiving support

Mtima said all victims have been receiving psychosocial support. This includes counselling from the department’s Education Social Support Services.

He said the Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade condemns the matter. The MEC also calls for strengthening of security at the hostel, while protecting the privacy of the pupils.

“As the investigation is underway, we shall ensure that all the victims get the support they deserve. Also to prepare them emotionally for reintegration after these sessions,” said Gade in the statement.

Teams dispatched to the school to coach, support learners

“Furthermore, different teams have been dispatched to the school to create awareness among learners and educators about their rights and sexuality. Peer support groups are being established to ensure that victims are free to report such incidents. This is to ensure that each learners’ dignity is observe and restored,” he said.

