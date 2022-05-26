CUT partners with UK universities to improve design of wheelchairs

The Central University of Technology (CUT) has been roped in to help improve wheelchair design. The initiative was triggered by the lack of features in existing wheelchairs that cannot cope with muddy environments and rough ground.

The university, based in the Free State, has collaborated with UK-based Aston and Loughborough universities to revamp the skills of African entrepreneurs who deal with the needs of people living with disability.

The CUT’s engineers have since brought in two South African manufacturers who will directly benefit with technical and entrepreneurial skills.

According to professor Deon de Beer, CUT’s collective capabilities in the design and manufacture of patient-specific implants and other assistive devices have undergone impressive strides.

“Our goal is to widen the scope of research in this arena significantly, forming deeper alliances with medical professionals and institutions,” said De Beer, who is the chairperson of merSETA in innovation and commercialisation of additive manufacturing at CUT.

Able Manufacturers, who have created a three-in-one chair with adaptable wheels for off-roading in the rural areas with limited paved roads, is one of the manufacturers that have been roped in on this project.

Schalk van de Merwe, Able Manufacturers owner, said it is fantastic to work with the universities on projects like these. “These chairs are a lifeline for so many people living in rural communities, if we can iron out the issues, they will be even better,” said Van de Merwe.

Dr Timothy Whitehead from Aston University said: “We are delighted to be able to share Aston University’s knowledge, experience and research with African entrepreneurs. This project will help improve life for African people who use wheelchairs and help boost employment opportunities.

“We are supporting two upcoming wheelchair manufacturers to improve their designs, while also creating educational and workshop materials for future entrepreneurs who are differently abled.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author