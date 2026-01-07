DBE to release 2025 matric results without identifying learners by name

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be released to accredited newspapers on January 13.

Announcing the decision, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said the department would adhere strictly to the format endorsed by the courts. It will continue the long-standing practice of publishing results without identifying learners by name.

The results will also be available on the Sunday World website.

Legal requirement from court order

Gwarube emphasised that the approach is not optional, it is a legal requirement flowing from an existing court order.

“In line with our commitment to the rule of law, the [DBE] is of the view that it is legally obliged to publish the results in this pseudonymised format. The court order granted on January 18, 2022 expressly requires this approach. This order remains in force,” said Gwarube.

She noted that newspaper publication remains a vital and accessible channel for learners and parents.

“The publication of NSC results in accredited newspapers has long been an important and accessible method for learners and parents to obtain results timeously. We will continue to follow the established, court-endorsed practice of publishing the results without identifying learners. In a manner that balances accessibility with the protection of personal information.”

Information Regulator’s latest legal move

The minister also confirmed that the department will challenge the Information Regulator’s latest legal move.

“The DBE further confirms that it will oppose the application for leave to appeal by the Information Regulator. This opposition is pursued in the best interests of learners, their families, and the education sector.”

At the same time, Gwarube emphasised that the stance should not be read as hostility towards the regulator.

“At the same time, the department emphasises that it holds the highest respect for the Office of the Information Regulator and its constitutional mandate. On the contrary, the department values the regulator’s role and looks forward to continued and constructive engagement.”

Gwarube reiterated the department’s broader principles.

“The DBE remains committed to legal compliance, learner protection, transparency, and accessibility. While ensuring that the rights and dignity of every learner are respected.”

