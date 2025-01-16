Deadline for remarking of 2024 matric scripts looming

The Department of Basic Education has called on pupils who want to apply for the remark/rechecking of their examination scripts to do so before the end of January.

The review and recheck of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) scripts opened on Tuesday and will close on January 29.

Those eligible to apply are full-time candidates and part-time candidates (individuals that were upgrading their results).

The application process and payment for a remark are as follows:

• Remark: R120;

• Recheck: R30; and

• Viewing: R230

Candidates should note that they may apply at the school/centre where they sat for their 2024 examinations.

“The results will be released on March 7, 2025, and are to be collected from the school/centre where candidates sat for their examinations. This includes online applications,” the department said in a post on social media platforms X and Facebook.

It further urged candidates to familiarise themselves with the information at the back of their statements of results.

Matric rewrite programme

Meanwhile, the registration for the department’s second chance matric programme opened in October 2024 and will close on February 7.

The SCMP is a matric rewrite programme that was established in 2016 for learners who would like to improve their results or eventually complete their matric on a part-time basis.

The programme aims to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended senior certificate (SC).

“SC candidates can register at their nearest district office or online on e-Services at https://www.eservices.gov.za/. NSC candidates can only register at their nearest district office,” the department said previously.

Additionally, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has encouraged learners who did not perform well to remain hopeful and explore other options, including post-school training opportunities, or to consider taking advantage of a second chance to improve their results.

Nzimande made the call as he joined the nation in celebrating the hard work and achievements of the grade 12 class of 2024. – SAnews.gov.za

