Decline in mathematics matric pass rate gives minister headache

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has raised concern over a decline in mathematics performance in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, despite an increase in the number of learners who enrolled to write the subject.

Releasing the results on Monday at the Mosaiek Theatre in Fairlands, Johannesburg, Gwarube said the trend underscored a key weakness in the education system that higher participation does not automatically translate into improved outcomes.

“The number of learners taking mathematics increased in 2025. But their performance declined,” Gwarube said. “This shows that expanding access without sufficient preparation comes at a cost.”

2% drop in maths distinctions

During the technical briefing by basic education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli, which took place just before the announcement, he highlighted that there has been a 2% drop in mathematics distinctions and a 1.5% decrease overall.

Only 34% of candidates wrote mathematics, with the majority opting for mathematical literacy. Gwarube warned that this remains a concern. She stressed that mathematics is a critical gateway subject for access to higher education, scarce skills, and economic participation.

“Mathematics is an important gateway subject. When performance drops, it limits learners’ future opportunities. And it undermines national development goals.”

Enrolments in key subjects such as physical science, accounting, and technical subjects showed slight increases. However, the minister said the gains were too small to offset the broader challenge.

Scarce skills subjects

“The system is growing. But not fast enough in the subjects that most powerfully shape access to further study and scarce skills,” Gwarube said.

She stressed that the 2025 results should serve as a warning. A caution that the education system must focus on quality alongside participation.

“More learners writing does not always mean better results. If we want to widen gateway pathways, learners must have the foundational skills to succeed.”

Gwarube said the department’s next phase would prioritise stronger support measures. These include improved learning materials, targeted teacher development and earlier interventions. And they aim to better prepare learners for demanding subjects such as mathematics and physical science.

“A healthy system must grow participation without sacrificing quality,” she said.

