Eastern Cape teacher accused of trafficking young women

The Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) has distanced itself from the actions of a Buffalo City Metro middle-aged female educator who is expected to appear in court on charges of alleged human trafficking.

It is alleged that the 52-year-old teacher working at a school in East London recruited young women from rural areas in Qumbu, Mthatha, and Ngqeleni. She allegedly transported them to her residence, where they were housed.

Charged them a fee for accommodation

According to the media reports, these women were coerced into prostitution. And the teacher is said to have profited from this arrangement. She charged accommodation fees (between R250 and R300 per night, depending on the room) for the women staying at her place.

Head of department Sharon Maasdorp strongly condemned the allegations. She said such conduct violated human rights and tarnished the reputation of the department.

“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of young girls is banned in this country. Therefore, this behaviour puts the name of the department into disrepute. Such conduct leads to someone being declared not fit to work in an environment where there are children,” said Maasdorp.

She added that if the educator is found guilty, the law is clear on the consequences.

“In terms of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act (Act No. 32 of 2007), if she is found guilty, her name should be put in the Sexual Offences Register. Once her name appears in such a register, she will not be able to work anywhere in South Africa,” Maasdorp explained.

Matter to be escalated

Maasdorp further stated that the department would refer the matter to the educator’s professional body for further action.

“We will refer the matter to the South African Council for Educators (SACE). Because this is equal to a breach of prescribed professional conduct by SACE. Our responsibility, therefore, is to report the matter to law enforcement agencies. And to deal with the employee in terms of internal departmental processes,” she said.

According to Maasdorp, the department has already dismissed three educators who were listed on the Sexual Offenders Register.

“We are terminating the services of anyone who appears in the register. This in compliance with the law,” she said.

Tighter vetting of educators in future

She assured the public that the department is tightening its screening processes to prevent similar incidents.

“To curb this, the department is currently finalising the vetting of all educators in the system. This will ensure that we censor any criminals from entering the system,” Maasdorp said.

Meanwhile in September, seven male teachers at St John’s College in Mthatha were placed on precautionary suspension. This was after it was alleged that they had sexual relationships with learners. They also allegedly impregnated some learners, and subjected them to harassment.

