Eastern Cape teenager arrested for stabbing fellow pupil

A 16-year-old learner from Nkwenkwezini High School in Dyamala, Alice, was brutally attacked, stabbed in the neck, robbed, and left trapped in a pit toilet overnight.

According to the police, a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder and robbery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on the school premises.

The victim, a fellow learner, was allegedly attacked by the suspect, who stole his cellphone and a sum of cash before shoving him into a pit toilet.

The 16-year-old remained trapped there overnight until he was discovered the following morning by another learner.

He was immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Suspect back in court on Monday

Following the report of the incident, Alice detectives opened a case and arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Thursday.

The suspect, also a minor, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

He appeared before the Alice Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody at the John X Meriman Juvenile Centre. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Acting Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the community and school for their cooperation in the investigation.

“We commend the community and the school for their cooperation and the investigating team for their swift work, which led to this arrest,” said Kupiso.

“We assure the community that such acts of violence, especially within our places of learning, will be met with the full might of the law.”

Extortionists target teachers

The province has been in the news as acts of violence in schools have become a norm.

Recent reports of violence in Eastern Cape schools have taken a sinister turn with incidents of extortion targeting educators.

Earlier in August, Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni discovered a threatening note on school premises demanding a monthly protection fee of R1 000 from each teacher.

According to police reports, the school principal found the chilling note, allegedly written by an extortionist group.

This incident highlights growing concerns over safety in the province’s educational institutions, as criminals increasingly exploit schools for financial gain.

