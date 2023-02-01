MEC condemns abuse of farm school pupil inside a bus

The provincial department of education in Free State has condemned a scholar transport driver for physically abusing a 17-year-old pupil.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 56-year-old driver can be seen kicking and punching the boy inside a school bus on Monday. The teenager is enrolled at the Hanover Farm School near Bulfontein in the Lejweleputswa district.

“I am completely disgusted by this physical and emotional abuse of this learner and others who witnessed this brutality,” said Free State MEC for education Tate Makgoe, noting that the bus driver must be barred from working with children.

Makgoe said the department is providing transport to farm school learners to save them from travelling long distances to and from school. “We have instructed the transport owner to immediately suspend the driver.”

The incident has been reported to the Department of Social Development, which is the custodian of the Children’s Act. Police are also investigating while psychosocial support and counselling will be provided to learners who witnessed the incident.

