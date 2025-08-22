Education MEC Matome Chiloane urges parents to register kids as deadline looms

There are only seven days remaining for the 2026 online admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to close in Gauteng.

According to the Department of Education in Gauteng, the application period will close at midnight on Friday (August 29 2025).

During a media briefing held at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale on Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane urged parents to submit applications to avoid disappointment.

High application numbers recorded

Chiloane said as of Thursday, the admissions system has recorded an impressive 738, 445 applications. These comprise of 315, 865 for Grade 1 and 422, 580 for Grade 8.

“We are pleased with the applications received so far. But we urge parents who have not yet applied to do so before the deadline. Our schools, district offices, and decentralised walk-in centres remain open to assist with the process until the system closes,” said Chiloane.

He further said no new applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Additionally, he said, certified copies of required documents, including the proof of home address, must be submitted to schools or uploaded online by 12 noon on September 9, 2025.

Correct documentation crucial

“Failure to submit certified documents, particularly the Proof of Home Address, will result in incomplete applications. And no placement offers will be made. We also take a firm stance against fraudulent or invalid documents. This will lead to applicants forfeiting placement opportunities.”

To address high-demand areas, he said additional schools have been added to ensure sufficient capacity for placements.

“Between 2024 and 2025, the number of primary schools increased from 1, 403 to 1, 408. And secondary schools rose from 660 to 674. Additionally, 19 new or satellite schools were established during this period. This was… to alleviate pressure on existing facilities.”

Measles-Rubella vaccination

Chiloane said the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) is intensifying its Measles-Rubella Mass Vaccination Campaign. It is targeting children aged 6 months to 15 years.

The campaign will be running until September 12 2025.

“We strongly encourage parents to consent to their children receiving the measles-rubella vaccine booster dose at schools and crèches. This campaign is vital to safeguarding our children’s health.”

