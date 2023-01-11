Education minister welcomes Diepsloot, Cosmo City pupils back

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Wednesday embarked on a road trip to various school around Gauteng to monitor progress on the first day of the academic year.

Speaking at the Diepsloot Primary School, Motshekga welcomed learners back and encouraged them to study hard. She also pleaded with parents to assist their children with homework and reading.

“I wish you a successful academic year. This is the most important phase in our education. When you get home, you [the parents] must assist our learners and check if they have done their homework. When we assist each other with the teacher and school governing body, nothing will defeat us,” Motshekga said.

The minister is also expected to visit the Cosmo City Primary School, Cosmo City Secondary school, as well as the Sunrise Secondary School.

Motshekga is not the only government official monitoring the schools’ state of readiness in inland provinces.

Members of the provincial government in Gauteng, led by premier Panyaza Lesufi, were also expected to activate the Back-to-School campaign and officiate at the handover of the Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane.

They will also monitor progress at other schools across the province.

Reginah Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education, and MEC for transport and community safety in Limpopo, Florence Radzilani, were also expected to pay a visit to different schools in the province.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author