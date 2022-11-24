Educor offers funding to students from poor households

Educor has put money aside to support new students to study at tertiary level, the private tertiary education provider said this week, despite suffering severe reputational damage over the years.

This includes free registration for students from poor households who want to enrol for any course offered by Damelin, one of the education groups owned by the company.

The company also said while Covid-19 has severely affected student enrollment, impacting on its workforce, it will ensure that jobs are preserved. In 2021, it announced plans to shed more than 700 jobs because of adverse effects of the pandemic.

Nolan Charles, group executive: brand and commercial, said the move is part of a bigger strategy to open the doors of learning to capable students who have no financial means to make their dreams a reality.

“Unlike public institutions, private institutions do not have the privilege of being subsidised by the government. Not all students have access to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and need to fund their own studies,” Charles said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is our contribution. We know of the disastrous impact faced by many households due to job losses caused by unforeseen challenges.”

Charles advised that the official Open Day will be held from November 25 to December 3, to help as many students as possible.

“Prospective students can walk into any Damelin campus across the country and register without paying a cent. Many of our students come from poor households, both in townships and rural areas. We want them to grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Besides free registration, Charles said the institution is also offering various fully funded bursaries across board.

