Equal Education mourns passing of co-founder

The Equal Education (EE) is mourning the passing of its co-founder and education activist Yoliswa Dwane who lost her battle against cancer on Friday.

Dwane founded the organisation in 2008 alongside Joey Hasson, Doron Iscaacs and Lumkile Zani. Together they recruited learners, parents, and teachers to fight for equal and quality education in South Africa.

“She dedicated over a decade of her life to EE. A strong and graceful leader, she believed that parliamentary engagements, media advocacy, policy outputs and legal interventions are given their power,” said the EE in commemoration of Dwane.

Dwane, who was born in Eastern Cape, has been described as a fountain of knowledge. She received her junior degree in media, film and visual studies and later graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Cape Town.

“Dwane’s contribution to the struggle for equality and justice in post-apartheid South Africa is undeniable. We are very grateful to her and wish we had celebrated her life more while she was still with us.”

Yoli, as she was affectionately known, leaves behind her mother and brother.

Sis Yoli facilitating group work during a mass meeting in the Western Cape, 2011: pic.twitter.com/vtNx3Pfg0O — Equal Education (@equal_education) October 21, 2022

