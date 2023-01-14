Extending a helping hand to disadvantaged students

An initiative to help graduates succeed after tertiary known as Thusa Ngwanageno (show love to your brother and sister), has expanded its reach.

Founded by senior lecturer and programme leader at the University of Mpumalanga, Dr John Molepo, the non-profit organisation has been entirely focused on raising funds for student registration and tuition fees.

It now plans to extend its reach to assisting primary and high school pupils. The organisation has also committed to help donate mini-libraries, assisting with painting schools, and covering books for the pupils who are less fortunate.

Molepo said it has also found it extremely important to ensure that tertiary students acquire driver’s licences before graduating. At least 80 student have received their licences through the initiative, and Molepo said this would promote safe driving and present the students with more opportunities in the world of work.

“We are highly dependent on donations that we receive from people and they are not always cash,” Molepo said.

“We also appreciate stationery, paint or any other thing that we need to keep the organisation going. Plus, when you donate to us, we give you a certificate that you would present to SARS [SA Revenue Service], so you would get your money back.

“We still aim to assist 1 000 students and we are grateful for the support we receive. We also go out to the streets in our [graduation] gowns to ask for assistance, all the money is used to promote the quality of education in South Africa.”

He said the organisation’s help is not limited to university or TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) colleges, unless they are private, and has also assisted a number of schools including the RS Maluleka, Rodney Mokoena, and Sinqobile primary schools.

The high schools, which received mini-libraries, include Reitumetse High School and Kgomotso High School.

“We also go to companies to forge a relationship that would help graduates gain experience. We have been working with EKS Trading, who consider taking some of our students in,” Molepo said.

“We would appreciate more companies coming on board to help us fight unemployment in the country. We may help our students go to school and clear off their student debts, however, the reality is that they still need to do something afterwards, and this is our contribution to tackling youth unemployment in the country.”

