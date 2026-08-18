Fear grips Westbury as deadly shootings disrupt schools

Gun violence in Westbury, west of Johannesburg, has instilled fresh fear in the community after three young people were recently shot dead, while two others were critically injured.

The latest shooting was on Monday.

Gauteng Education MEC, Lebogang Maile’s department confirmed that of the five young people shot, one is a learner from R.W. Fick Secondary School in Bosmont, Westbury’s neighbouring suburb.

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The SAPS is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while the department said it would not speculate about the motive of the attack.

Maile said: “We are deeply concerned about the pain being experienced by families who have lost their children and those whose children have been injured. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish those who are injured a speedy recovery.”

Maile raised concerns about the impact of escalating violence on learners, educators, parents and school communities at large.

“The proliferation of dangerous weapons, including guns, in the hands of young people is deeply troubling and requires the attention of society as a whole,” said Maile.

Maile added that the violence had already had a direct impact on schools, with some learners unable to attend classes or write scheduled school-based common assessment (SBA) papers and preliminary examinations because of safety concerns.

However, he pointed out that learners who missed examinations due to unrest would be given another opportunity to write.

“Learners who missed their SBA common papers or preliminary examinations because of the unsafe environment will be afforded an opportunity to write,” he said.

“No learner should be academically prejudiced by circumstances beyond their control.”

The department said that it had strengthened psychosocial support for learners, educators and families affected by violence, with the Teddy Bear Foundation providing rapid support mechanisms, trauma debriefing and child-protection support to all affected.

“Operations in affected schools will be guided by the security situation on the ground. The safety of learners, educators, support staff and district officials remains paramount, and we will continue relying on SAPS (South African Police Service) and other law enforcement authorities to maintain law and order,” said Maile.

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