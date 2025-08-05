Five Eastern Cape learners suspended following distressing bullying incident

The Eastern Cape education department has suspended five learners from David Mama Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane following a bullying incident that gained widespread attention after a video circulated on social media.

The incident, which took place on a school transport bus and continued after the learners disembarked, has prompted action from both the education and transport departments.

The video, which was taken by another student who could be heard supporting the boys’ behaviour, went viral over the weekend and sparked a public outcry.

The provincial transport department has also suspended the bus driver for failing to intervene during the incident.

Education MEC steps in

On Monday, Fundile Gade, the MEC for education in the Eastern Cape, visited the school to address the situation.

The department affirmed that in order to help the victim deal with the harrowing experience, she will receive emotional and other forms of support.

“We are committed to ensuring the victim receives the necessary care and support to recover from this traumatic experience,” Gade said during his visit.

Gade has committed to transparency, promising to release the finalised investigation report to all affected parties.

Gade stated: “We will ensure the open sharing of the findings and the execution of justice.”

Investigation in progress

In a statement released on Monday, the provincial education department said that a comprehensive investigation into the incident is in progress and will be finished in 14 days.

“We have a strong policy under the BELA Act to fight bullying in all schools,” the department stated, emphasising its zero-tolerance stance.

The statement also highlighted the signing of a safety protocol with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to combat violence, drug abuse, and bullying in schools.

“DBE [Department of Basic Education] has signed a safety protocol with SAPS for purposes of fighting violence, drug abuse, and bullying at school, with random checks in all flagged violent schools in the country,” the department added.

