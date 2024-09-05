Free State teacher, pupil in fist fight over cellphone usage in class

The Free State department of education has launched an investigation into a fist fight that happened this week between a teacher and a Grade 8 pupil at Hoër Tegniese Skool Welkom.

Class was disrupted on September 2 at the Welkom Technical High School, commonly known as HTS Welkom. This as the teacher and pupil fought in class in full view of other pupils. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media platforms.

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the department and the province’s education MEC Dr Mantlhake Maboya condemn the disturbing clip which is currently circulating on the internet.

Video shows teacher and pupil wrestling over phone

Ndaba added that ill-discipline and violence in schools will not be tolerated.

“A video of the incident shows a teacher and a learner fighting violently in class. They are… scrambling for a mobile phone. This after the teacher asked the learner to switch it off as it was disturbing the proceedings in the class,” said Ndaba in a statement.

“When the learner refused to comply, an altercation ensued as the teacher attempted to confiscate the phone. The department has launched an investigation to ascertain the details surrounding this unsavoury incident.”

Ndaba said the department denounces any form of violence in schools. Especially in a classroom and in full view of other pupils.

“Classrooms are an inviolable space for delivering the core business of the department. That is learning and teaching,” he said.

Department vows to act on school violence

Maboya said the department will act decisively in remedying and redressing the situation.

“This is deeply concerning. Not only must it be frowned upon, but it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“The safety of everyone on the premises of schools remains our utmost priority. Such ill-discipline will not be tolerated. Schools are for development not for any other self-defeating activities,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content