Gauteng education department gives funds to schools to pay for water, electricity

All of Gauteng’s public schools now have money to pay for municipal services like electricity and water, according to the province’s education department.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, stated that all of the designated schools received the funds in June.

The department’s response came after DA Gauteng MPL Sergio Isa dos Santos, who focuses on education, said that in a written reply to questions tabled by the party in the Gauteng legislature, education MEC Matome Chiloane indicated that 536 schools have experienced electricity and/or water disconnections since January 2024, up from 525 schools previously reported.

Dos Santos said these 536 schools owe more than R58-million in unpaid municipal water and electricity bills.

“More alarming is the confirmation that these schools collectively owe over R58 586 285,04, an amount the department admits it could not settle in the 2024/2025 financial year. The department has claimed that all debts will be cleared by 30 June 2025, but no evidence has been provided to confirm this,” said Dos Santos.

However Mabona said: “The Gauteng education department wishes to confirm that it has provided the necessary funds to all schools for payment of their respective municipal billing accounts.

“The department transferred these funds to the accounts of all identified schools in June. Once funds have been transferred, the schools and their respective school governing bodies assume full responsibility for ensuring that their municipal accounts are settled and paid on time to avoid water and electricity cuts.”

Financial management training

Mabona continued: “The department wishes to reiterate that, in line with legislation, schools, specifically those granted Section 21 functions, are entrusted with managing their finances.

“These schools are responsible for a range of functions, including the payment of municipal services such as electricity and water.”

Having previously settled outstanding accounts on behalf of schools in April, Mabona stated that the department not only allocates funds but also oversees and supports these schools.

“We also provide financial management training to schools and school governing bodies to convey and educate on the importance of compliance with all relevant financial processes.

“The department remains committed to maintaining a conducive learning and teaching environment in all schools and continues to work with school leadership structures to ensure sound financial governance and uninterrupted access to basic services in our institutions,” he said.

Schools urged to work with department

According to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng’s MEC for education, there will never be another public school in the province without electricity and water.

“No public school in Gauteng is currently, or will ever be, disconnected from water and electricity services now and in the near future,” Chiloane said.

“Schools must work hand in hand with the department to continue achieving this by ensuring their municipal accounts are up to date at all times and that they comply with all necessary procedures.

“We call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support schools and their school governing bodies in executing their duties not just responsibly but to the benefit of all learners, educators, and school-based staff.”

