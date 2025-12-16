Gauteng Grade 1, 8 late applications open on Wednesday

The Gauteng education department will open its 2026 Online Admissions System for late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 on Wednesday.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, department spokesperson Steve Mabona explained the late application period is intended for parents and guardians who did not apply during the main application phase, as well as those with incomplete applications.

A total of 10 295 learners are still unplanned. Of these, 2 848 are Grade 1 learners and 7 447 are Grade 8 learners.

Mabona said during the late application window, only schools with available space will be listed on the system.

Parents and guardians can only choose one school, and the choice is final.

“Parents are reminded that placements made during the Late Application period cannot be declined, and no objections or appeals will be permitted once a school has been selected.” said Mabona.

Placement and transfer offers continue

He said the department continues with daily placement and transfer offers as part of efforts to accommodate remaining learners, particularly in areas under high pressure.

Mabona said the placement, transfer and matching process remains active in all districts and is carried out in accordance with regulated admission criteria.

“Transfer offers are issued only after confirmation that all schools selected by a parent have reached full capacity,” said Mabona.

He added that transfer placements are made to the next closest school with available space, taking into account the distance from the learner’s home address.

On objections and appeals, Mabona said the department has received 5 199 appeals, which are currently at an advanced stage of processing.

Applications can be made by registering or logging on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.

