Gauteng matric exams 2026: Maile targets 100% monitoring for record 203,794 candidates

Gauteng is preparing to administer the biggest matric examination cohort in the province’s history, with 203,794 candidates registered to write the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from October 13 to November 26.

Gauteng Education MEC, Lebogang Maile, confirmed the figures during a media briefing on Monday, outlining the department’s preparations to manage the record number of candidates, strengthen examination security and sustain the province’s improving matric performance.

The registered candidates comprise 152,527 full-time learners and 51,267 part-time and repeat candidates. This represents an increase of 11,049 candidates compared with the 192,745 registered in 2025.

“The 2026 National Senior Certificate examination cohort is the first in the province’s history to ever exceed 200,000 candidates,” Maile said.

The department attributed the increase to Gauteng’s growing population and learner numbers, as well as what it described as confidence in the quality of the province’s education system.

The record cohort presents a significant administrative undertaking, requiring the department to coordinate examination venues, invigilators, monitoring teams, the secure distribution of examination papers and the eventual marking of scripts.

Gauteng targets 100% monitoring coverage

The department has set a target of monitoring every examination centre, exceeding the national monitoring requirement of 70%. “The Gauteng provincial target remains 100% monitoring coverage, exceeding the national requirement of 70%,” Maile said.

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Additional personnel will be deployed to strengthen compliance and oversight, particularly at high-risk examination sites.

Monitoring will cover examination administration, candidate seating arrangements, identity document checks, the storage and distribution of question papers, and the secure handling of examination materials.

The monitoring process will extend beyond the writing period to the marking and processing of results. Monitors will be deployed to marking centres to oversee marking reliability, adherence to national marking guidelines, mark capturing and the processing of results.

The department said monitors would also submit daily or continuous compliance reports to provincial regulators, district offices and the department. Preparations for marking are under way, with 27 marking centres identified and audited. The appointment of 14,800 marking personnel is in progress.

Resources and systems have also been put in place to support the processing of examination scripts and capturing of marks.

The department is targeting January 12, 2027, for the release of the 2026 matric results.

Super scanners among measures to prevent cheating

The department has strengthened security measures throughout the examination process, including at printing facilities, storage points and distribution centres. These measures include armed security escorts for examination materials, strict access controls, surveillance systems and real-time reporting.

Super scanners will also be used at examination room entrances to help detect concealed electronic devices that could be used to facilitate cheating. The department cited devices such as smart glasses, spy pens with hidden recording capabilities and micro-earpieces as examples of technology that could be used to smuggle information into examination venues.

It said the scanners were intended to protect the integrity of the examinations rather than invade learners’ privacy.

Candidates have also been warned about the consequences of examination irregularities.

On October 9, schools across Gauteng held pledge-signing ceremonies during which candidates committed to complying with the examination code of conduct.

The department said candidates had been briefed on examination rules and the sanctions that could follow dishonest or disruptive behaviour. These sanctions include the nullification of results, delays in completing a matric qualification and exclusion from up to three future examination cycles, depending on the severity of the offence.

“Cheating has no place in our examination system,” Maile said.

He urged candidates to uphold the principles of honesty, integrity and hard work contained in the examination pledge.

Academic programmes target learning gaps

The department has introduced several academic interventions to prepare the 2026 cohort, including the Secondary School Improvement Programme (SIP), the High Flyer Programme and the Just in Time teacher-development initiative.

The SIP focuses on priority and underperforming high schools, supporting learners in Grades 8 to 12, with intensive assistance for matric candidates. It targets subjects including mathematics, mathematical literacy, physical sciences, life sciences, accounting, English First Additional Language, economics, business studies, history and geography.

The programme provides Saturday classes, holiday lessons, examination preparation camps, expert tutoring, learning materials and digital resources. Where provided through the programme, learners also receive catering and transport assistance.

The department said monitoring teams track attendance, teaching quality and assessment results to identify learning gaps and assess whether the interventions are helping learners improve. The programme is delivered in partnership with education stakeholders, including the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, while specialised workshops are also used to support educators teaching gateway subjects.

The High Flyer Programme is aimed at top-performing Grade 12 learners, with the objective of helping them achieve distinctions and Bachelor-level passes. It includes intensive subject-specific tuition, revision camps, specialised learning materials and problem-solving sessions led by experienced subject advisers and master teachers.

The Just in Time initiative focuses on teacher development, providing educators with targeted training and practical resources shortly before they teach particular curriculum concepts. The department said candidates would continue receiving academic support during the examination period through daily revision opportunities ahead of individual examination papers.

Gauteng is hoping to build on five consecutive years of improved National Senior Certificate performance since 2021. The province recorded an 89.1% matric pass rate in 2025, its highest at the time, placing it third nationally.

It produced 67,861 Bachelor passes, representing 48.15% of candidates who wrote the examinations. All 15 districts recorded pass rates above 83%. Johannesburg West was the province’s top-performing district, with a pass rate of 96.20%, while Gauteng East recorded the lowest rate at 83.70%. Independent schools achieved a pass rate of 94.82%.

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The department expressed confidence that its academic support programmes, together with the work of educators and learners, would help sustain the upward trajectory.

However, the 2026 results will ultimately determine whether the province can improve on its previous performance. Parents and communities urged to support learners. Maile also called on parents, guardians and communities to help create an environment in which candidates can prepare adequately for their examinations.

Through its It Takes a Village to Raise a Child initiative, the department is encouraging families to give learners sufficient time to study and rest, rather than placing excessive household responsibilities on them. Communities have also been urged not to block roads leading to schools or obstruct school entrances during the examination period.

The department warned that candidates prevented from writing a paper because of such disruptions could have to wait until the June 2027 examination opportunity, potentially delaying their transition to higher education and training.

“We all have an obligation to help, support, and nurture our children during this stressful process,” Maile said.

He also encouraged candidates to limit their social media use during the examination period, warning that online activity could affect their mental and emotional wellbeing.

With the first examinations scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the department is relying on examination monitoring, security measures, academic support and cooperation from communities to ensure that the record cohort completes the process successfully.

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