Gauteng MEC commits to regularising scholar transport operators

The Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng has reaffirm its commitment to support scholar transport operators to regularise their operations.

The provincial MEC for the department Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that it was her portfolio’s intentions to continue supporting operators.

“The department has engaged private Vehicle Testing Stations (VTS) across Gauteng and negotiated reduced testing fees to make compliance more accessible. There is no excuse for transporting children in unroadworthy vehicles. As the Department of Roads and Transport, our responsibility is to assist them and ensure they operate within the law. But we must meet each other halfway,” said Diale-Tlabela.

Intensified compliance in the past year

Her sentiments come a month after she had issued a stern warning against scholar transport that puts learners’ lives at risk. She pointed out that such vehicles would be taken off the road with the immediate effect.

The MEC said that her department had intensified its compliance drive last year. More than 1, 500 scholar transport operators have applied for operating licences.

Diale said that as it stands, over 500 licences have already been issued. A total of 1, 009 applications are currently in the finalisation stage.

The MEC also said that some applications remain pending due to outstanding municipal concurrence. Also due to incomplete documentation, or changes in applicants’ contact details.

Lat month, 14 leaners were tragically killed when their scholar transport collided with the tipper truck on their way to school.

All stakeholders to be involved

Diale-Tlabela also said that in the past two weeks alone, more than 600 application forms were collected from departmental offices, yet only 54 completed forms were returned.

She said that for purposes of compliance, operators must enter into formal agreements with parents. This includes signed indemnity forms granting responsibility to transport learners. Also that all vehicles used for scholar transport should be roadworthy.

“They must also obtain endorsement letters from School Governing Bodies (SGBs) or school principals confirming that they transport learners from those institutions. The department has engaged the department to facilitate this process,” the MEC said.

She urged operators experiencing challenges to return to the department for assistance.

“If you are struggling with the process, come back to us. Our doors are open. But we cannot finalise your operating licence without the required documents. Learner safety cannot be compromised,” she said.

