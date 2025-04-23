Gauteng principal in hot water over corporal punishment

The principal of Madisong High School in Hammanskraal is in hot water after the disturbing allegations of corporal punishment.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, some learners came forward detailing serious claims of physical assault by the principal. One is alleged to have been physically assaulted in February.

Another learner reported severe pain in her hand, allegedly sustained after she received corporal punishment. She was punished for missing a holiday catch-up programme recently.

Department launches investigation

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, expressed deep concern over the allegations. He confirmed that an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

Chiloane said parents were also advised to open a case with the police. In the meantime, the principal is expected to report to the District Office as a precautionary measure. This is pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are extremely disheartened by these reports and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for all learners. We remind all staff that corporal punishment is strictly prohibited by law. Any violation will be met with swift and decisive action,” said Chiloane.

He further said the department runs continuous advocacy campaigns across all schools to reinforce the legal prohibition of corporal punishment.

Additionally, he said any educator accused of assault is subjected to a formal disciplinary process.

Learners, parents urged to report cases

“Learners and community members are encouraged to report any cases of abuse to their nearest district office. This they can do through various communication channels. The department assures all learners that reported cases, anonymous or otherwise, are investigated thoroughly,” he said.

The department of education’s support teams are available, he stated. They are there to provide emotional and psychosocial support to affected learners and their families.

The practice of corporal punishment in schools was outlawed by the Abolishing of Corporal Punishment Act No. 33 of 1997.

More than 20 years after the ban, corporal punishment continues to be used as a means of discipline. Teachers’ physical punishment was the most prevalent type of violence mentioned by individuals who reported experiencing violence at school before it was banned.

