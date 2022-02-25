Gauteng, private sector mould next generation of engineers

A group of more than 550 pupils from various high schools around Johannesburg has been chosen to participate in the “Next Engineers” programme.

General Electric, in partnership with non-profit organisations FHI360 and Protec, on Thursday joined the Gauteng department of education to officially launch the programme at a ceremony officiated by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The provincial education department said the programme, which will be conducted over five years, will provide more than 3 500 pupils between 13 and 18 years with hands-on exposure to engineering concepts and careers.

The students who are already pursuing an engineering degree will also benefit from the initiative through financial support from the department.

About 1 100 students had applied to take part in the programme’s exciting “Engineering Discovery, Engineering Camp and Engineering Academy pillars”.

“As the Gauteng department of education, we welcome this initiative and we are grateful. As we are aware, the engineering sector has a critical role to play in ensuring that Gauteng achieves its goals as articulated in the Growing Gauteng Together Vision 2030,” said Lesufi.

Protec CEO Balan Moodley said the collaboration would change lives. Said Moodley: “We look forward to mentoring and exposing students to endless possibilities brought by the engineering sector and to give them an opportunity to turn their passions into a career in engineering.”

