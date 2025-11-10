Gauteng school clerk sentenced for stealing over R800K school funds

A 60-year-old former finance clerk at Laerskool Akasia has been sentenced following her conviction for fraud and theft after an extensive investigation by the Gauteng education department’s anti-corruption unit.

Lorraine Scheepers was convicted by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on June 9.

On Tuesday last week, she was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, and ordered to repay R210 000 to the school.

According to the department, its internal investigation uncovered that between 2019 and 2021, the clerk stole about R846 000 from the school funds.

The court revealed that she manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft.

In a statement on Monday, education MEC Matome Chiloane commended the anti-corruption unit for its efforts in bringing the matter to justice.

“The GDE [Gauteng department of education] commends its anti-corruption unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools,” said Chiloane.

“The department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels.”

Chiloane said the conviction serves as a warning to those who misuse public resources meant for learners’ benefit.

He stressed that the department remained committed to ensuring integrity in all financial operations across Gauteng schools.

Meanwhile, the department is mourning the death of a Grade 10 learner from El-Shaddai Independent School in Vanderbijlpark, Sedibeng West District.

According to a report issued by the department, the learner allegedly fell ill at home on Thursday and was certified dead when the emergency services crew arrived.

Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenage boy’s death.

Chiloane said the department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to the school to provide counselling and emotional assistance to learners, staff, and the bereaved family.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. The department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content