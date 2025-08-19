Gauteng school principal stabbed during clash between groups of learners

A violent clash between learners from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort on Monday left the principal of the latter school with a stab wound.

The principal was stabbed in the hand while attempting to separate the two groups. She was rushed to the hospital and has since been discharged.

The incident, which escalated from an earlier altercation on Friday that gained traction on social media, has shocked the community.

According to the education department in Gauteng, preliminary reports indicate that an unruly group of West Ridge learners, allegedly seeking revenge, stormed Hoërskool Roodepoort, attacking students and pelting cars with stones.

Grade 12 learners suspended

Three Hoërskool Roodepoort learners sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical care. The violence has raised concerns about safety in schools.

Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the department, said it has taken swift action.

“Six Grade 12 boys from West Ridge High School have been identified and will receive suspension letters on Tuesday, barring them from school for seven days pending a disciplinary hearing. Further suspensions may follow as evidence is verified,” said Mabona.

He added that the department has deployed its psychosocial support team and employee wellness services to both schools to provide counselling and support.

“To bolster security, the department has enlisted the SAPS [SA Police Service] Roodepoort to assist with patrols and conduct unannounced search-and-seizure operations at both schools.”

Schools are not battlegrounds

Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education, has condemned the incident.

“It is completely unacceptable that such violence has spilt into our schools, where the safety of both learners and educators has now been compromised,” said Chiloane.

“It is even more disturbing that a principal, in her efforts to protect learners, suffered harm in the process.”

“We will not allow violence and intimidation to take root in our schools; law enforcement must ensure that perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions.

“Our schools must be centres for safety, learning, and growth, not battlegrounds.”

