E-edition
Subscribe
Education

Globally recognised UCT ranked top in Africa

By Anelisa Sibanda
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UCT

The University of Cape Town is the best on the African continent for 2022/23, according to the Centre for World University Rankings.

UCT also occupies the 270th spot in a list of best universities around the world, placing it in the top 1.4% of universities globally.

The Centre for World University Rankings, which releases the academic rankings annually, assessed about 20 000 institutions in 2022. Of those, only the best 2 000 received a ranking.

Among other local universities that made the cut in the list of 2 000 best institutions were Wits University at position 292, Stellenbosch University, University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the University of Pretoria.

“UCT’s best performance indicator is alumni employment, which continues to climb, as evidenced by a jump up of 23 places from last year. This in turn was 18 places up on the previous year,” the university said in a statement.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes