Globally recognised UCT ranked top in Africa

The University of Cape Town is the best on the African continent for 2022/23, according to the Centre for World University Rankings.

UCT also occupies the 270th spot in a list of best universities around the world, placing it in the top 1.4% of universities globally.

The Centre for World University Rankings, which releases the academic rankings annually, assessed about 20 000 institutions in 2022. Of those, only the best 2 000 received a ranking.

Among other local universities that made the cut in the list of 2 000 best institutions were Wits University at position 292, Stellenbosch University, University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the University of Pretoria.

“UCT’s best performance indicator is alumni employment, which continues to climb, as evidenced by a jump up of 23 places from last year. This in turn was 18 places up on the previous year,” the university said in a statement.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author