Grade 1 and 8 learner placement challenges finally resolved

All the learners who applied for admission via the online system have been placed in various schools, according to the provincial department of education in Gauteng.

In a statement on Monday, the department said only 176 grade eight learners from Tshwane West district are still waiting to be placed at a new satellite school in Pretoria North.

“We have been hard at work to increase capacity in high-pressure areas through various means to ensure that all the learners are placed accordingly,” said the department.

As of Monday, 176 from 223 learners remained unplaced, of which 47 learners have been accommodated at Amandasig Secondary School, where they attend classes on a rotational basis.

“In our Ekurhuleni North district, the initial 232 unplaced grade one learners in Olifantsfontein were placed in Olifantsfontein Primary School, where capacity has been increased.

“The school received a total of 11 additional classrooms, of which eight are mobile and are currently being installed to accommodate the learners who are being taught in a school hall.”

In the Johannesburg West district, of the initial 434 grade eight applicants who were unplaced in Roodepoort, 38 learners were accommodated at schools where capacity has been increased.

The remaining 396 learners were accommodated at a satellite school registered as Robinhood College in Maraisburg. Teaching at the school is expected to commence on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the department has identified the culprits behind the food-throwing incident at the Alexandra High School on Thursday last week. It said the pupils have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The department explained that uphuthu (crumbly porridge) and milk, which was being served at the time of the incident, is the learners’ favourite meal.

“Given the excitement for the meal of the day, some learners became impatient. They allegedly began pushing and shoving each other and caused a ruckus in the queues and disturbing those who were being served.”

