Grade 12 learner struck by scholar transport succumbs to injuries

A Grade 12 girl who was struck by a scholar bus during violent unrest at Schaumburg Combined School in Hartebeespoort last week has died from her injuries.

The news was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Monday.

The learner passed away on Sunday, three days after the incident that unfolded on Thursday.

According to the department, the chaos began when four boys allegedly entered the school premises through a fence at the back.

The intruders reportedly started a fight with Grade 12 pupils who had just finished their matric examinations and were heading home.

As the altercation escalated, younger learners joined the commotion, turning the situation into widespread disorder. Teachers attempted to restore order by directing pupils towards the waiting scholar buses.

Taking to the wheel

At the bus loading zone, some learners allegedly tried to forcibly take control of the buses.

One terrified driver, fearing for his safety, accelerated away from the scene. In the process, the bus struck four learners, three Grade 12 pupils and one Grade 10 pupil.

Emergency services were called immediately, and the injured learners were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Three of the Grade 12 victims were admitted for treatment, with the girl who later died being transferred to a facility in Ga-Rankuwa.

She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The violence reportedly subsided once pupils realised the seriousness of what had happened.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

GDE district officials and psychosocial support teams will be deployed to Schaumburg Combined School to provide counselling to learners, staff, and affected families.

The department said it will work closely with law enforcement to ensure those responsible for starting the violence face appropriate consequences.

“The Department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, classmates, and the entire school community for their loss.

“It is saddening that such a chaotic outburst led to the unfortunate passing of a learner who had completed his exams. We condemn the scrupulous individuals who instigated this unfortunate event,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

