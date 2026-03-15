Grade 5 pupil assaulted after explicit WhatsApp group allegations

The Gauteng Education Department has denounced an incident at Discovery Primary School in Roodepoort, Gauteng, where a grade 5 pupil, accused of creating a WhatsApp group where pupils allegedly shared explicit images of themselves and their teachers, was assaulted by fellow pupils.

The incident triggered an urgent disciplinary action and intervention by the education authorities. The disturbing incident occurred last Tuesday, when the female pupil was allegedly confronted and attacked by other pupils during morning break after details about the illicit group circulated among pupils.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Sunday World that the girl was dragged, physically pushed and verbally insulted by a group of her schoolmates during snack time.

The attack, described by the source as a “mob-style confrontation”, has left the school community reeling.

“She was confronted by a group of learners. They surrounded her and started swearing and throwing things at her,” a source said. “She was dragged across the ground and degraded by the other children. It was a targeted attack because of her role in creating the group.”

Teachers reportedly intervened to stop the assault, stepping in to disperse the group and escort the distressed pupil to safety.

The confrontation followed revelations about a WhatsApp group allegedly created by several grade 5 pupils in which participants shared pictures of their private parts and exchanged inappropriate content.

What began as a private chat among classmates quickly spiralled into behaviours that have alarmed parents and teachers alike.

According to sources, the group also included images of teachers taken from ClassDojo, a digital platform used by the school to communicate with parents and share updates about classroom activities.

It is alleged that pupils downloaded teachers’ images from the app and used editing software to turn them into stickers, which they then circulated and discussed in the WhatsApp group, often in a derogatory manner.

The misuse of the school’s official communication tool has raised serious questions about digital literacy and the supervision of children’s online activities.

A parent speaking on condition of anonymity warned that such incidents highlight the dangers posed by unsupervised access to messaging platforms and the ease with which inappropriate content can be created and shared among pupils.

Gauteng education officials said they would not tolerate misconduct that compromises the dignity of schools.

“We strongly condemn any acts of misconduct by anyone who seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions,” the department said.

The department said the incident highlights the importance of its awareness initiatives aimed at promoting safe and supportive learning environments.

It said campaigns, such as the Quality Teaching and Learning Campaign, were intended to mobilise communities and stakeholders to ensure schools remain conducive environments for teaching and learning.

The department also said psychological support would be deployed to assist the pupils affected by the incident, recognising the emotional toll such events can have on young children.

“Accordingly, our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support,” the department said.

When approached for comment, the school principal directed all media enquiries to the Gauteng Department of Education, declining to speak further on the matter.

The incident has sparked conversations among parents about the need for stronger guidance on appropriate online behaviour and the importance of teaching children consent and respect from an early age.

A meeting with parents of the affected children is yet to be scheduled, according to the department.

As the school community waits for the disciplinary processes to unfold, many are left grappling with how to address the complex intersection of technology, adolescent behaviour and schoolyard violence that this case has laid bare.