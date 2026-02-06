Grade R pupil killed after scholar transport bus runs her over at Mpumalanga school

A five-year-old Grade R learner from a Mpumalanga school has died after she was allegedly run over by a scholar transport vehicle during afternoon dismissal, in a tragedy that has sent shockwaves through the Nkomazi community.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Thanda Primary School, located in Hectorspruit within the Nkomazi Local Municipality, as learners were preparing to board scholar transport vehicles to return home.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education confirmed the incident. It said the child was struck while a bus driver was reversing the vehicle in the schoolyard.

Scholar driver struck child while reversing

“It is alleged that while learners were preparing to board their scholar transport after school, the bus driver was reversing the vehicle. And he accidentally ran over the learner, who could not be noticed as it is alleged that she was positioned in a blind spot,” said provincial education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane.

Emergency services and the South African Police Service (SAPS ) were called to the scene. The learner was declared dead. A case of culpable homicide has since been opened.

“The SAPS were called in and a case of culpable homicide has been opened. Investigations to determine the circumstances that led to this incident are underway,” Zwane said.

Department deeply saddened

The department said it was deeply saddened by the loss. It confirmed that it had activated support mechanisms for the affected school community and the family.

“Officials from the Departmental Inclusive Education and Wellness Directorate will visit the school and the family this morning to provide psychosocial support services,” Zwane said.

The department extended its condolences to the bereaved family, classmates and educators. It described the incident as a devastating loss for the entire school community.

The tragedy once again casts a spotlight on safety around scholar transport operations. Also on supervision during dismissal times. This as authorities continue to investigate how the incident occurred and whether any safety protocols were breached.

