Growing attacks in South African schools a cause for concern

The ongoing attacks, sometimes fatal, in South African schools are a huge cause for concern for many parents, government, and teaching staff.

This after the murder of a grade 10 pupil at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg on Thursday, who was stabbed during a fight with fellow learners.

Frank Rumboll, headmaster at The Ridge School, said parents should remind their children to always prioritise safety in and out of school premises.

“In 2023, safety awareness is more critical than ever for children. Whilst all efforts need to be taken to ensure a child’s safety, what is key today is awareness, and the responsibility for awareness lies with parents and it lives at schools,” said Rumboll.

“The importance of feeling safe cannot be overstated in a child’s growth and development. A lack of safety, bullying concerns, and low teacher expectations can negatively impact learning.

“Conversely, when a child feels safe and learns in a positive and secure environment, they are more motivated and willing to explore new ideas.”

Rumboll emphasised the importance of open communication, healthy relationships and building courage in children for their overall safety.

“Ensuring the safety of children should be a top priority for everyone involved in their lives. Parents, teachers, and communities must work together to create a safe environment for children to thrive, so that each child can reach their full potential.”

Rumboll’s safety tips:

Foster open communication with children: It's important for parents to talk to their children as often as possible, listen whenever they have something to say. Further to that, create an environment where your child can communicate without fear or judgement.

Encourage confidence and courage in children: An actualised, courageous, confident child who is not fearful has the highest chance of being safe. A child who is timid, fearful, and scared of owning his or her own voice has a higher chance of being unsafe.

Stay informed about online safety and set up protection measures on devices: Social media presents new challenges for safety, such as children presenting a different persona online and secret communication, and managing this is very difficult for both parents and schools. But keeping informed of trends and happenings in the digital space and ensuring child protection measures on devices can go a long way to helping create a safe environment for your child.

Incorporate safety awareness into the curriculum: Besides the overall safety measures and procedures that schools are required to put in place and adhere to, there are a few other things that schools can do to go above and beyond this. One of these is to incorporate safety awareness into the curriculum.

Do your part in building strong relationships with teachers and friends: As a child, having open and healthy relationships with important people in your life, such as parents and teachers, can help protect you. Speaking openly with these key stakeholders can keep you from feeling isolated.

Speak up and speak out: Children can also be encouraged to create a supportive community, where everyone feels safe and looks out for each other. Being part of a community, where you feel welcome and where you feel you belong, can help increase confidence to speak out.

