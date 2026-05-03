Homecoming with purpose for SPU chancellor Ikalafeng

The start of the new chapter in Dr Thebe Ikalafeng’s illustrious career and public persona is taking him back to his roots.

For the newly appointed Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University in the Northern Cape, this appointment is both deeply personal and profoundly purposeful, signifying a return to the province that shaped the well-known and celebrated author and brand strategist and, if you will, “original influencer”.

“It means coming home but with purpose. I grew up in Galeshewe, attended school in Kimberley, and the Northern Cape shaped who I am. This appointment is deeply personal. But it is also something larger than me,” Ikalafeng said.

He stressed the broader significance of the role, highlighting that the university provides a higher education platform to contribute not just to the revitalisation of the Northern Cape but broadly to Africa through an institution named after one of the continent’s most consequential leaders.

Sol Plaatje was a South African intellectual, journalist, linguist, politician, translator and writer. Plaatje was a founder member and first general secretary of the South African Native National Congress, which is the modern-day ANC.

Much like Plaatje paved the way for the African intelligentsia, Ikalafeng has set himself apart as an authority on branding, reputation and identity and as a leading advocate for a brand-led African renaissance.

Reflecting on his journey, Ikalafeng acknowledged that the chancellorship was never part of his original ambitions.

“Honestly, this was never part of my vision. My background in building brands across Africa has given me an elevated position and a higher voice to put that purpose to work in service of something enduring.”

At a national level, he framed his role within the context of South Africa’s socio-economic challenges. “We have the triple crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality, and only five to seven percent of South Africans hold a post-matric qualification.”

Ikalafeng believes the university can play a key role in addressing these issues, particularly through programmes in the mining of critical

minerals, data science, mathematics, and science, which he says are in high demand and

undersupplied.

He has also sought to redefine the visibility and accessibility of the chancellorship.

“Students need to feel that this is their institution; the chancellor must represent their best interests and ambitions and connect the university to the communities they come from.”

One of his first initiatives, the Chancellor’s Open Seat, invites community members, particularly parents of first-generation graduates, to take part in graduation ceremonies.

He described emotional moments from recent events, including stories of parents who made extraordinary sacrifices for their children’s education.

Addressing leadership within academia, Ikalafeng called for institutions to be more responsive to societal needs.

“We must ensure that our institutions reflect our culture, that they are genuinely engaged with their communities, and that what we teach responds to the development needs and social conditions of the country.

“Leadership in academia is not merely administrative. It is a form of nation-building,” he said.

Known widely as “Mr Brand”, Ikalafeng intends to bring a distinctly pan-African perspective to the role. “Sol Plaatje University is a brand, and a brand must stand for something and do something,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ikalafeng defined success in terms of connection and impact.“Success, for me, will be measured by the depth of connection between this university and its community,” he said.

Ultimately, he hopes to see a university grounded in values that extend beyond symbolism.

“A culture inspired by Sol Plaatje’s values, embedded not merely as a label but as a living foundation for everything we do.”

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