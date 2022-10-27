ICT expert Xoliswa Kakana is new chairperson of council at UJ

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has appointed Xoliswa Kakana as its new chairperson of council with effect from January 2023.

Kakana will succeed Mike Teke, whose term in office expires on December 31.

Kakana holds a BSc in Maths and Applied Maths from the University of Transkei; a Master’s Degree in Electronics Engineering from F.H. Giessen-Friedberg University in Germany; a Master’s in Business Administration from Henley Management College in London; a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Technology Management and Innovation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

A leader in the information and communication technology (ICT) field, Kakana endeavours to take the university further in the innovative and rigorous Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Kakana, who has more than 30 years of ICT and electronics engineering experience, is also the founder of ICT-Works, one of the leading 100% black female-owned information technology companies in South Africa.

Currently, she is the executive chair and group CEO for ICT-Works and is responsible for the company’s growth and operations in South Africa and on the continent.

She has also held several non-executive director roles including as the chairperson of South African Space Agency board. She is also a member of the ZA Central Registry, Old Mutual Insure board, and UJ council.

