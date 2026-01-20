IFP calls for large-scale probe on crash that killed 12 learners

Following the deadly head-on collision that claimed the lives of 12 learners on Monday between Fred Droste Road and Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark, which falls under Emfuleni Local Municipality, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has made a call for a large-scale investigation into the horrific road accident.

The accident, which involved a truck and a scholar transport minibus in the Vaal Triangle, resulted in learners who were being transported to various schools getting killed, while others had to be hospitalised.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the scholar transport minibus that was transporting the learners from Sebokeng to Vanderbijlpark made attempts to overtake four other vehicles which were heading in the same direction.

“The driver of the scholar transport overtook four cars heading in the direction of Vanderbijlpark; however, before he could overtake all the cars, a truck that had the right of way in its lane, which was already occupied by the taxi loaded with learners, tried to avoid a head-on collision. As the truck driver swerved off-road to avoid causing an accident, the scholar transport also went in the same direction and collided with the truck,” said an eyewitness.

The accident prompted the IFP to raise concerns about reckless driving and legal compliance regarding the transportation of learners by those who are in the business of ferrying schoolchildren to school and back home.

“The IFP urges law enforcement authorities to establish, without delay, whether the minibus was roadworthy, legally compliant, and fit to transport learners, including whether it adhered to all traffic and transport regulations.

“We remain deeply concerned by the recurring pattern of fatal road accidents across South Africa. Accountability must not be placed solely on drivers. Vehicle owners, operators, and transport companies must be held fully liable where negligence, overloading, or non-compliance is identified. Lives are lost when profit is placed above safety,” said IFP’s chief whip in parliament, Nhlanhla Hadebe.

Hadebe also urged parents and scholar transport operators to exercise heightened vigilance and responsibility, through ensuring that vehicles transporting children are roadworthy, properly maintained, and not overloaded.

“The safety of learners must never be compromised. This tragic incident is particularly disturbing, as it undermines the progress made by law enforcement agencies, who succeeded in reducing road fatalities by 5% during the recent festive season.

“Such preventable tragedies reverse these hard-won gains and expose persistent failures in transport safety, compliance, and enforcement. Most accidents of this nature are not unavoidable — they are preventable tragedies that point to systemic weaknesses which demand decisive action,” said Hadebe.

The party also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased learners, their classmates, educators, and the broader community of the Sedibeng District which is affected by tragedy and loss of lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this unimaginably painful time, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries,” said Hadebe.

On Monday, the MEC for education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane has also raised concerns and called for heightened vigilance when it comes to scholar transport safety.

“It really is a tragic day for us as the Department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transport,” said MEC Chiloane.

On Tuesday, the driver of the doomed scholar transport minibus was arrested immediately after he was discharged from the hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Capt Mavela Masondo said that the 22-year-old driver is facing 12 charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving.

The driver will appear before the Vanderbijlpark within 48 hours.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content