IFP showers KZN matriculants with praise following stellar performance

The IFP praised the KwaZulu-Natal class of 2025 for their exceptional performance in matriculation, which helped the province become the top-ranked province in the country.

The party’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal is Thami Ntuli, who is also the premier in the province.

IFP stated that it was congratulating the matric class of 2025 on their commendable performance in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations, which achieved a national pass rate of 88%, reflecting an improvement from 87.3% in 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal matriculants got an impressive pass rate of 90.6%, underscoring the dedication and hard work of learners, educators, and school communities across the province.

The province toppled Free State, which had been the best-performing province in the country. The late MEC of education, Tate Makgoe, initiated this incredible performance.

Makgoe and his bodyguard, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi, perished in a car accident in March 2023.

Remarkable perseverance and commitment

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “These results, announced by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, reflect the resilience, discipline, and determination of learners and educators who persevered despite significant systemic challenges.

“The IFP particularly welcomes the increase in bachelor’s passes, which signals encouraging progress within the basic education sector.

“With more than 900 000 candidates sitting for the examinations, the Class of 2025 confronted numerous obstacles, including the late or inadequate provision of essential learning materials.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, learners demonstrated remarkable perseverance and commitment to their academic goals.”

Hlengwa also commended educators, school administrators, parents, and guardians for their support and professionalism in sustaining teaching and learning under difficult circumstances.

“Their dedication remains central to unlocking the potential of South Africa’s youth and shaping future leaders.

“To learners who did not achieve their desired results, the IFP urges them not to lose hope and to make full use of the second-chance matric programme and other available pathways to improve their outcomes. A single setback does not define one’s future,” he said.

Rural schools produce top performers

Sipho Hlomuka, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education, heaped praises on the matriculants who made the province proud while speaking at the provincial awards ceremony held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

He stated that many of the learners who aced their matriculation were mainly from rural schools with limited resources and difficult backgrounds.

“We have remained hopeful in many situations. That is why we are so grateful and congratulate all our teachers for their hard work and commitment,” Hlomuka said.

Schools in six districts across the province, such as uMkhanyakude, Pinetown, Umlazi, Ugu, iLembe, and Amajuba, made it to the top, as they all featured among the top 10 nationally, despite the challenges of having limited resources.

Based on performance, uMkhanyakude remained at the top of the pack with a 93.2% pass rate for the third year in a row, followed by Pinetown with a 92.2% pass rate and Umlazi with a 92% performance.

