Improving Gauteng township schools produce top maths pupil

The Gauteng matric results show that there is an improvement in the pass rate in township schools. Which is no wonder the top student in the province comes from Zimisele Secondary School in KwaThema, Springs, in Ekurhuleni.

Msawenkosi Buthelezi, 18, from Springs, was one of the matriculants who were honoured by the Gauteng provincial government on Tuesday. He was honoured for being top of the class and having outstanding marks in mathematics.

Buthelezi was beaming from ear-to-ear after receiving all his accolades. These include prize money, a tablet and other goodies that will make his first year at university a pleasant experience.

“Saying that I am excited is an understatement. I cannot express the joy that I am feeling inside,” he said to a group of journalists.

Obtained 299 out of 300 in maths

He managed to obtain 299 out of 300 for mathematics. This is an amazing feat, considering the waning interest in STEM subjects throughout the country.

However, he said it was never smooth sailing. It was an arduous journey as he had to deal with both financial and mental health issues.

“The main struggles I faced were financial difficulties and health problems. With the financial difficulties, a lot of people were offering help. My teachers, community, mentors and friends.

“I had to deal with having headaches every day and still studying,” he reiterated.

He has been accepted to study for an MBBCh degree at the University of Cape Town.

Plans to study medicine at UCT

“I am planning to do a dual course at UCT. And I am trying to do a BSC honours in neuroscience. So I am going to add one more year to my studies. By the end of the six years I will have a medical degree and a BSC honours,” he said.

His advice to the class of 2025 is to have goals and to set aside this year just to focus on their studies.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has congratulated the principals of the 190 township public schools. These achieved above 90% pass rates at the provincial matric announcement on Tuesday morning.

The province is slowly closing the gap between schools in poor communities, specifically no-fee township schools, and those with a strong middle-class component. In 2024, the gap improved to 7.7% compared to 9.7% in 2023.

Township schools achieved a pass rate of 85.3% compared to 82.3% in 2023. And non-township schools achieved 93% compared to 92% in 2023.

Lufhereng Secondary School achieved a 100% pass

“Lufhereng Secondary School, a No-fee township school, that has achieved a 100% pass rate and 97% bachelor’s passes. This is the highest percentage of bachelor’s passes among public schools,” he said.

Lufhereng Secondary School outside Soweto is Gauteng’s top performing school.

The MEC acknowledged Diepsloot Secondary School as number 2 (76.5%). Hosea Kekana Secondary School was placed at number 3 for obtaining 75.8%, both bachelor passes.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content