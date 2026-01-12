Independent Examinations Board unveils 98.3% matric pass rate

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has announced an overall pass rate of 98.3% for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, according to reports released on Monday morning.

The results show a slight decline compared with the 2024 outcome of 98.47%, when the IEB recorded its highest pass rate in five years.

Despite the slight decline, the majority of candidates achieved results that allow them to pursue further studies.

The IEB reported that a whopping 89.12% of candidates qualified for entry into university studies, although this bachelor’s pass rate is slightly lower than that of the previous year.

Highest participation from Gauteng

Nearly 8% of candidates achieved a diploma pass, and approximately 1.3% qualified for higher certificate studies. A small number of candidates obtained an endorsed NSC.

More than 17 400 candidates from across South Africa wrote the IEB examinations. Gauteng recorded the highest participation, with learners drawn from 114 schools.

KwaZulu-Natal contributed close to 3 000 candidates, while the Northern Cape had the lowest participation, with only three schools taking part.

In recognition of exceptional achievement, the IEB acknowledged 161 pupils for outstanding academic performance.

These learners ranked within the top 5% across six subjects and reportedly achieved distinctions in all their subjects.

It further revealed that candidates who wish to have their scripts remarked have until January 30 to submit applications.

The outcomes of these remarks are expected to be released on March 4, subject to approval by quality assurer Umalusi.

IEB’ consistent high performance

Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education is also expected to issue the national matric results, with Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, scheduled to announce the 2025 results on Monday evening in Randburg, Gauteng.

Individual results for candidates in public schools are set to be released on Tuesday.

The 2025 results continue a trend of consistently high performance by IEB candidates over recent years.

In 2020, the IEB recorded an overall pass rate of 98.07%, with 88.42% of candidates achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.

The pass rate improved to 98.39% in 2021, when 89.2% of candidates qualified for degree study. In 2022, the overall pass rate rose to 98.42%, with 89.32% achieving bachelor’s passes.

The IEB reached 98.46% in 2023 before recording its highest pass rate of 98.47% in 2024, when 89.37% of candidates qualified for degree study.

